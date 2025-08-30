TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CAO Jennifer Williams Sells 245 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Williams sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $21,858.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,216.42. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.3%

TransUnion stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

View Our Latest Report on TransUnion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,436,000 after buying an additional 1,046,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,539,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,503,000 after buying an additional 274,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after buying an additional 4,128,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,041,000 after buying an additional 1,394,813 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,646,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,927,000 after buying an additional 2,530,335 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.