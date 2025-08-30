TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.95.
TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
NYSE TTE opened at $62.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.81.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Read More
