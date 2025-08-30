TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.95.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $62.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

