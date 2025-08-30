Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TD. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$101.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.92.

TD stock opened at C$103.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$73.22 and a 12 month high of C$108.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 9,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.98, for a total transaction of C$912,947.76. Also, Senior Officer Paul Martyn Clark sold 16,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total transaction of C$1,606,718.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,666.20. This represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,935. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

