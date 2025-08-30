TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Anthony O’sullivan Sells 100,000 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 235,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,825.80. This represents a 29.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 185,110 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $1,312,429.90.

On Monday, June 9th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 250,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00.

TMC the metals stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.59. TMC the metals company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of TMC the metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TMC the metals by 48.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TMC the metals by 752.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

