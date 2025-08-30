Titleist Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,941,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 70,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.60 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $101.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3308 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

