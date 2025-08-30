Titleist Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 208.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 42,473.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 238,702 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 13,230.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,919 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,252,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 1,677.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 126,927 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $18,836,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,227.24. The trade was a 83.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 26,390 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.40, for a total transaction of $9,827,636.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 980 shares in the company, valued at $364,952. This trade represents a 96.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 268,251 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,304 and sold 178,733 shares valued at $72,939,112. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.50.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $334.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.85. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 3.76.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

