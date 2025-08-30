Thomas Cowan Sells 2,619,434 Shares of Guzman Y GOMEZ (ASX:GYG) Stock

Guzman Y GOMEZ Ltd (ASX:GYG – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Cowan sold 2,619,434 shares of Guzman Y GOMEZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$26.01, for a total transaction of A$68,131,478.34.

Guzman Y GOMEZ Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.24.

Guzman Y GOMEZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 49.0%.

