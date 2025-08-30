The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:SHW opened at $365.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.69 and a 200-day moving average of $348.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

