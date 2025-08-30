Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $42,034,800.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director James Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $333.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.15. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.97 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,908,828,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

