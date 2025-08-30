Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Eric Lefkofsky Sells 332,500 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $24,638,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,207,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,278,195.30. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of TEM stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The company had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 3,761.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

