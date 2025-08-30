Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Eric Lefkofsky Sells 332,500 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $24,638,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,207,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,278,195.30. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tempus AI Stock Performance
Shares of TEM stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The company had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.
TEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
