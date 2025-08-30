Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and traded as high as $16.77. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
