TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stake Lessened by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $801,101,000 after purchasing an additional 592,072 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. This trade represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.8%

TEL stock opened at $206.33 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $212.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.61.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.