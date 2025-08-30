Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,281 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

