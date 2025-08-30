Synovus Financial Corp Sells 250 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,037,000 after purchasing an additional 403,248 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,115,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,854,000 after purchasing an additional 484,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.