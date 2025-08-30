Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,182 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,176.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Global
In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,919.85. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,823.65. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.