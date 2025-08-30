Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,182 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,176.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,919.85. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,823.65. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

