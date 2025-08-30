Synovus Financial Corp Invests $254,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

