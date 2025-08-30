Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GE Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. GE Investment Management CORP. now owns 669,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 97,693 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,031,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 906,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.60 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

