SurgePays, Inc. $SURG Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,632 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.09% of SurgePays worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SURG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SurgePays by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays Stock Performance

SurgePays stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. SurgePays, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). SurgePays had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a negative return on equity of 333.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 million. SurgePays has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that SurgePays, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SURG. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SurgePays from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SurgePays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SurgePays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

