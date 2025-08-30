SurgePays, Inc. $SURG Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2025

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGFree Report) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,632 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.09% of SurgePays worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SURG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SurgePays by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays Stock Performance

SurgePays stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. SurgePays, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). SurgePays had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a negative return on equity of 333.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 million. SurgePays has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that SurgePays, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SURG. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SurgePays from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SurgePays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SurgePays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SURG

SurgePays Company Profile

(Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.