Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $13.41. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 28,171 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGC

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.44%.The firm had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.32 million. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Group of Companies

In related news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $137,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 202,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,363.96. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.