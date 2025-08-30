StandardAero (SARO) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare StandardAero to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of StandardAero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for StandardAero and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StandardAero 0 3 5 1 2.78 StandardAero Competitors 405 2172 3396 125 2.53

Earnings & Valuation

StandardAero presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.97%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.44%. Given StandardAero’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares StandardAero and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StandardAero $5.24 billion $10.97 million 64.56 StandardAero Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 10.62

StandardAero’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than StandardAero. StandardAero is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares StandardAero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StandardAero 2.37% 8.87% 2.98% StandardAero Competitors -957.17% -50.06% -10.72%

Summary

StandardAero beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.