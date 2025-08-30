SRN Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

SRN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 1.1% of SRN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7%

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD opened at $120.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.