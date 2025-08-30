SRN Advisors LLC Purchases 72,155 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,155 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TeraWulf worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,880,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after acquiring an additional 534,315 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,733,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 412,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 955,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,603,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,366,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 318,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

WULF stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 3.17. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The company had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. TeraWulf’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TeraWulf news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,244.16. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

