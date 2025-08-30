SRN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

SRN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.