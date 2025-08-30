SRN Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

SRN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $255.95 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.95 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average of $241.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,088 shares of company stock worth $39,281,601. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

