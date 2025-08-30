SRN Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

SRN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Arete started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

