SRN Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

SRN Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 1.8% of SRN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 128,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $268.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.01 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $7,862,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

