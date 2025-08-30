Spruce Biosciences (SPRBD) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -0.08 Spruce Biosciences Competitors $163.24 million -$11.65 million -421.25

Spruce Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Spruce Biosciences Competitors -15,247.28% 32.46% -33.43%

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.