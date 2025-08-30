Spruce Biosciences (SPRBD) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spruce Biosciences
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.08
|Spruce Biosciences Competitors
|$163.24 million
|-$11.65 million
|-421.25
Spruce Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Spruce Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spruce Biosciences
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Spruce Biosciences Competitors
|-15,247.28%
|32.46%
|-33.43%
Volatility & Risk
Institutional & Insider Ownership
91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Spruce Biosciences beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
