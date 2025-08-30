SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,806,000 after buying an additional 773,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,764,000 after buying an additional 1,335,809 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,484,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,923,000 after buying an additional 613,217 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

