Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.10. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 28,626 shares trading hands.

Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

