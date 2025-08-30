Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 30.4% – Here’s Why

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 30.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,323,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 692% from the average daily volume of 167,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sonoro Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

About Sonoro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.