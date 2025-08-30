Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Stock Holdings Reduced by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 76.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $4,699,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Snowflake by 21.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,681,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $4,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock valued at $719,343,881. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $238.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $249.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

