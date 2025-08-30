Semtech Corporation $SMTC Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 148.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82,951 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 104,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Semtech by 58.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Down 4.1%

SMTC stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. Semtech Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,708.08. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

