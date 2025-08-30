Sean Searby Sells 3,512 Shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Searby sold 3,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $104,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $260,916.88. This represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Searby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Sean Searby sold 4,106 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $122,235.62.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $869.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.52 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 33.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 526,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

