Scott Bakken Sells 4,629 Shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) VP Scott Bakken sold 4,629 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $55,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 108,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,804. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Energy Fuels stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UUUU shares. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

