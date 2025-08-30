Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$116.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$108.25.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$106.09 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$75.37 and a 52-week high of C$107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 32,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.87, for a total value of C$3,005,657.73. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 43,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.07, for a total value of C$4,047,614.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,590. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

