Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC Holdings Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,032,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,921,000 after buying an additional 750,372 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,157,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,519,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,015,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,845,000 after buying an additional 80,351 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 641,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 52,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 51,053 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SCHC stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.51.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

