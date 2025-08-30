Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 146,000.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

