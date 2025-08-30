Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Invests $251,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Corcept Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,150.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $69.72 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $159,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 35,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $2,512,452.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,801.99. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,215 shares of company stock worth $16,311,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

View Our Latest Report on Corcept Therapeutics

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.