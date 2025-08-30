Sajal Srivastava Acquires 27,988 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava acquired 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $181,362.24. Following the purchase, the insider owned 325,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,179.60. This trade represents a 9.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 53,160 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $352,450.80.

On Monday, August 25th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 80,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $518,400.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Sajal Srivastava purchased 42,003 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $270,499.32.

On Thursday, August 21st, Sajal Srivastava bought 31,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Sajal Srivastava bought 39,567 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $245,315.40.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 28,387 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $178,270.36.

On Monday, August 11th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 76,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $483,210.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.46. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 42.16%.The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

