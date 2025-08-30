Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) President Christopher Clark Purchases 1,300 Shares

Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher Clark purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $20,787.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 40,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,545.78. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RVT opened at $16.06 on Friday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Small-Cap Trust

About Royce Small-Cap Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,293,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,718,000 after buying an additional 54,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after buying an additional 198,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after buying an additional 659,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 47,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 693,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 190,986 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

