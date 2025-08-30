Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) President Christopher Clark Purchases 1,300 Shares

Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher Clark purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $20,787.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 40,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,545.78. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Royce Small-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of RVT opened at $16.06 on Friday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.
Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th.
About Royce Small-Cap Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
