Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) and Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Critical Contrast

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) and Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saab has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC alerts:

Dividends

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Saab pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Saab pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC $24.16 billion 5.05 $3.22 billion N/A N/A Saab $6.03 billion 5.02 $394.58 million $0.61 46.38

This table compares Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Saab”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Saab.

Profitability

This table compares Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Saab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC N/A N/A N/A Saab 7.45% 13.82% 5.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Saab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC 0 2 0 1 2.67 Saab 1 1 0 1 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC beats Saab on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of integrated solutions for onsite power and propulsion under the mtu brand name. The New Markets segment develops, manufactures, and sells small modular reactor and new electrical power solutions. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Saab

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft. It also provides ground combat weapons, missile systems, torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles, training and simulation systems, and signature management systems for armed forces; and niche products for the civil and defense market, such as underwater vehicles for the offshore industry. In addition, the company offers solutions for safety and security, surveillance and decision support, and threat detection, location, and protection, including airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, and combat systems, as well as C4I solutions. Additionally, it provides submarines with the Stirling system for air independent propulsion, surface combatants, mine hunting systems, and autonomous vessels; and systems development, systems integration, information security, systems security, communications, mechanics, and technical product information and logistics. Saab AB (publ) was incorporated in 1937 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.