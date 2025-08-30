Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 15.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 15.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 241,741,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 53,094,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

Featured Articles

