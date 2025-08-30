Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.10. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

