Reginald Harold Gilyard Purchases 55,000 Shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 227,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,833.98. This trade represents a 31.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ONL stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.76%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 72.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

