Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,563 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Target Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Target stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

