Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 58,791 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,791 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.51 per share, with a total value of $34,930.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,669. This represents a 40.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $2,488,205.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 657,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,261,337.44. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $157,786 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $19,260,310. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.30. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $78.50.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

