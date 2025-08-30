Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,712 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total transaction of $36,798.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,559.60. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,154.90. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,663. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.17. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

