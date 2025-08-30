Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 16,524 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Melius began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

