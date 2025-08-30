Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $150.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.40 and a 12-month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 71.69%.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

