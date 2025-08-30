Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $184.71 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.